Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after buying an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $273.01 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.66.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

