Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $259.17, but opened at $250.60. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $249.59, with a volume of 1,049 shares.

The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.66.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.12.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

