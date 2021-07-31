Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.22% of Momo worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Momo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in Momo by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Momo by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Momo by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

