Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

MCRI stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.