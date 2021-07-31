MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. MoneyGram International updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 4,791,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $823.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.