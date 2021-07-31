Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.89.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $449.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.26. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $450.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

