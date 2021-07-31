Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $406.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $394.00 to $406.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

