Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

