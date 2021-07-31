Morgan Stanley Acquires 774,749 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 137.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $68,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

