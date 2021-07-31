Morgan Stanley Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $114.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.
CHKP opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
