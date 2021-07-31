Morgan Stanley Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $114.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CHKP opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

