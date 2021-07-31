Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $68,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

