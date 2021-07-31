Morgan Stanley Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5,681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,930 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

