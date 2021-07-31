Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 3.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after purchasing an additional 465,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. 8,244,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,892,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.