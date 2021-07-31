Morgan Stanley Purchases 16,156 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.52% of Anterix worth $62,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEX opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.12. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $63,585.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

