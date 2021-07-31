Morgan Stanley Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $75.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

