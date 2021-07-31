Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

