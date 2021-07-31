Morgan Stanley Sells 220,732 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $64,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

TEAM stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

