MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($116.73).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €46.97 ($55.26) on Friday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €53.58 ($63.04) and a 52 week high of €122.85 ($144.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.71.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

