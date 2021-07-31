MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

