musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Wednesday. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.47.

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

