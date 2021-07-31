Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 70.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

