Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0802

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00798430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00085198 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.