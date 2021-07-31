NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) versus Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Financial Contrast

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NanoVibronix and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $620,000.00 97.22 -$4.33 million N/A N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -2.53

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoVibronix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -1,359.80% -361.36% -151.70% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

