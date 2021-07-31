National Bank Financial Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

ALA opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.60. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

