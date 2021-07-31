National Bank Financial Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

CPX stock opened at C$42.30 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$27.89 and a twelve month high of C$42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

