National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%. National Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

