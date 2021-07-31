NatWest Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWG opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.66.

In related news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

