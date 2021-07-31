Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.