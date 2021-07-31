Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.14 ($80.16).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €75.58 ($88.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

