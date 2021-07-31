Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NOPMF stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

