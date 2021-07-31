NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.88. NetEase reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.34. NetEase has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

