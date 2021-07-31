NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $40.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 342,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,404 shares of company stock worth $2,558,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

