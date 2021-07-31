NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.52 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

