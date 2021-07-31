NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,592,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $315.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.57. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

