NewYork Exchange Achieves Market Cap of $100.99 Million (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $14.24 or 0.00035439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYork Exchange has a market cap of $100.99 million and $1.14 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

About NewYork Exchange

NewYork Exchange is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1 . NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io . NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

