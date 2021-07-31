NEXT (NEXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,660.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, NEXT has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $659,604.88 and $2,660.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00353116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

