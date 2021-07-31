NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NEXT stock remained flat at $$56.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. NEXT has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86.

Get NEXT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.