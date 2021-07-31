NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $77.90. 5,474,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

