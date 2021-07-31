NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NXGN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 362,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,729. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

