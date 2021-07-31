NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $18,780.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $905.89 or 0.02174219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

