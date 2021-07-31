Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Nielsen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.610 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 2,031,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.
Nielsen Company Profile
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.
