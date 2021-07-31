Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Nielsen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 2,031,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

