NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 283.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

