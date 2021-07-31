nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of nLIGHT worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LASR stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

