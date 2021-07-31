NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NNBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.34. NN has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NN will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NN by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

