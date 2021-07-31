Noir Trading 292.1% Higher This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. Noir has a market cap of $468,128.27 and approximately $759.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 292.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,549,296 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

