Nord/LB Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

ETR BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

