Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) vs. Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Critical Comparison

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

This table compares Norfolk Southern and Pioneer Railcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $9.79 billion 6.59 $2.01 billion $9.25 27.87 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 23.51% 16.07% 6.26% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Norfolk Southern and Pioneer Railcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 2 7 11 1 2.52 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus price target of $269.48, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Pioneer Railcorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. The company transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It offers the extensive intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States and is a transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products. The company’s services include property leases and sales; wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects; access property; manage private crossings, promote business with signboards, and natural resource management. Norfolk Southern was founded on July 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Norfolk, VA.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.