Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 348,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

