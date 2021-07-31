Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 18,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,392. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

