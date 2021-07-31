North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. 321,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,850. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

